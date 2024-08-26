Gujarat rains: Parts of State inundated; Amit Shah assures Central assistance to State CM, HM

Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 6 a.m. on Monday (August 26, 2024), forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people to safe places after low-lying areas in Navsari and Valsad districts were inundated due to a rise in the water level of monsoon rivers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke with the State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, assuring them of Central assistance.

During their telephonic conversation, Mr. Shah expressed his concern and assured them that the Central government would provide all necessary support to address the crisis. Mr. Shah's prompt response aimed to ensure that the affected areas received help on time. "Due to the heavy rains causing flood-like conditions in some areas of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat and assured them of any assistance needed from the central government," an official source told ANI

Tractor-trolley swept away in flooded river; 10 rescued, 7 missing

A search operation by NDRF is underway in Gujarat's Morbi district to trace seven persons swept away along with their tractor trolley while crossing a flooded causeway on a river amid heavy rains, an official said on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Ten out of 17 persons on board the tractor-trolley were rescued in an overnight operation near Dhavana village.

"The tractor-trolley carrying 17 persons swept away when it was passing through a causeway (over a river) near Dhavana village in Halvad taluka of Morbi district at around 9 pm on Sunday. Ten persons were rescued while seven others are missing," said Morbi fire officer Devendrasinh Jadeja.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting a search operation, he said.

At 356 mm, Khergam taluka in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 AM on Monday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed.

During this period, Dang-Ahwa taluka of the Dangs district received 268 mm of rainfall and Kaprada (Valsad district) 263 mm.

Parts of Narmada, Sirendranagar, Rajkot, Tapi, Mahisagarand Morbi, Dahod and Vadodara were among other districts that received over 100 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke over the phone to collectors of Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar districts of the Saurashtra region, and Bharuch and Dang districts in south Gujarat late Sunday to review the situation.

Mr. Patel instructed the collectors to remain alert and ensure the safety of people and their livestock by constantly monitoring the rainfall situation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Amid forecasts for more rains in the state, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar chaired a review meeting on Sunday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat over the next week.

"Based on this [forecast], the Chief Secretary instructed the various district administrations to make all necessary preparations. He instructed the officers and employees of the district and taluka administrative system to be present on duty at the headquarters considering the prevailing rain situation," stated an official release.

The Chief Secretary said the administrations should remain especially vigilant in places where people are likely to gather in large numbers considering the upcoming festivals during Shravan month to avert any rain-related tragedy.

Local administration should also ensure that roads closed due to flooding are restored immediately and electricity supply is not disrupted for long.

With the current spell of rains, districts in south Gujarat have received over 105% of the average annual rainfall so far, the highest in the State.

Eight districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have received more than 100% of their average annual rainfall. All other districts recorded more than 50 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far this season, the SEOC data showed.

