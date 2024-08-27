With the State witnessing heavy rainfall over the past two days, leading inundation in certain districts and displacing hundreds of residents in Gujarat, the govt. has announced a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday (August 24, 2024) due to heavy downpours across the State.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red alert’ warning for several districts in Gujarat and it had also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the few days.

The districts under IMD’s red alert are entire Saurashtra region, Kutch, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad.