To enjoy additional benefits

Live

Gujarat rains LIVE updates: Holiday declared for primary schools across State

Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) suggesting passengers to check flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for check-in due to heavy rains.

Updated - August 27, 2024 10:08 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 09:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF personnel during a relief operation in flood affected areas of Navsari in Gujarat.

NDRF personnel during a relief operation in flood affected areas of Navsari in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the State witnessing heavy rainfall over the past two days, leading inundation in certain districts and displacing hundreds of residents in Gujarat, the govt. has announced a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday (August 24, 2024) due to heavy downpours across the State.

Also read | Three dead as tractor-trailer swept away amid rain in Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red alert’ warning for several districts in Gujarat and it had also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the few days.

The districts under IMD’s red alert are entire Saurashtra region, Kutch, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad.

  • August 27, 2024 10:08
    Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory
  • August 27, 2024 10:06
    IMD issues ‘red alert’ in several districts

    Exceptionally heavy rains across Gujarat led to severe water logging in the cities like Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, on Tuesday (August 27,2024).

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' warning for several districts in Gujarat and it had also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the few days. The districts under IMD's red alert are entire Saurashtra region, Kutch, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad.

  • August 27, 2024 09:59
    Heavy rains in Gujarat; over 600 people shifted to safe places

    In view of the continuous downpour since Saturday (August 24, 2024) that led to rivers swelling, and dams overflowing in the region, 600 persons from low-lying places were shifted to safety in Valsad district. Read more

rains / flood / emergency planning / disaster management / Gujarat / weather news

