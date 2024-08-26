ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat rains: 3.95 lakh cusecs water discharged into Narmada river, 280 people shifted in Bharuch

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Bharuch

“With such a huge discharge coupled with incessant rains, the Narmada river is now flowing just below the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, prompting authorities to relocate residents living in low-lying areas,” a release from the State Government said

PTI

The water level is continuously increasing of the Sant Sarovar dam due to heavy rain in Gandhinagar on Monday (August 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

As many as 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying area in Gujarat's Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Following a huge inflow of water from Omkareshwar dam in Madhya Pradesh upstream of Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar's water storage on Monday (August 26, 2024) touched a height of 135.20m, just 3.48m less than its full capacity of 138.68m, a release by the State government stated.

“The dam, situated near Kevadia in Narmada district, is receiving 3.68 lakh cusecs of water and 3.95 lakh cusecs were released in the river,” it said.

Of 30 gates of the dam, 15 were opened on Sunday (August 25, 2024) night, and eight have been opened since morning. At present, these 23 gates are open up to the height of 2.2 meters to allow discharge of 3.95 lakh cusecs water directly into the river, the release stated.

“With such a huge discharge coupled with incessant rains, the Narmada river is now flowing just below the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, prompting the authorities to shift 280 people living in low-lying areas,” Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera said.

"Heavy rains have lashed Bharuch in the last two to three days, and the showers will continue for the next two days. Moreover, nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released in Narmada, and it touched the danger level of 24 feet at the Golden Bridge in the afternoon. Luckily, the water level has come under that mark within an hour," Mr. Sumera told reporters.

“As a precautionary measure, 280 people living near the river bank in Bharuch town were shifted to safer places,” he said.

"We will allow them to return home once the water level is below 22 feet. We have deployed our teams in each taluka to monitor the situation and take necessary action," Mr. Sumera said.

In the neighbouring Narmada district, authorities have asked people living in 28 villages of Nandod, Garudeshwar and Tilakwada talukas to avoid going near the river bank, the release said.

