ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat govt. to celebrate Modi’s ‘development works’ from Oct. 7 to 15

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:53 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Schools, colleges and other institutions will hold events and activities about key development and welfare works initiated during Narendra Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014; and since then as the Prime Minister

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally at Poharadevi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Gujarat Government to celebrate the week from October 7 to October 15 as ‘Development Week’ to mark the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This week has been chosen specifically as Mr. Modi had taken over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. 

ADVERTISEMENT

During the week, various development initiatives and works will be launched. Schools, colleges and other institutions will hold events and activities about key development and welfare works initiated during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014; and since then as the Prime Minister.

India’s many achievements in the last 10 years under PM Modi have changed world perception, says Jaishankar

‘Vikas Saptah’

During ‘Vikas Saptah’, 23 iconic locations across the state, including the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Riverfront, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Dwarka Sudarshan Bridge, will host a ‘Vikas Padyatra’ (Development March) to showcase Mr. Modi’s contribution to Gujarat’s growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special briefing after the State Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening; Cabinet spokesman and Minister Rushikesh Patel said various activities have been planned, including development-themed essay competitions in schools and colleges, cultural programmes by local artistes, and cleanliness and beautification of major public spaces with wall paintings and lighting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
PM Modi has completed all impossible-looking tasks, says Amit Shah

Themed days

Citizens will be encouraged to share their personal experiences of Mr. Modi’s governance on social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah. Each day of ‘Vikas Saptah’ will be dedicated to a specific theme, including ‘Youth Empowerment Day’, ‘Good Governance Day’, ‘Entrepreneurship Day’, and ‘Nutrition and Health Day’. These themed days will focus on key initiatives that have driven Gujarat’s inclusive development over the past two decades.

The Cabinet expressed the State government’s gratitude for Mr. Modi’s leadership, stating that Gujarat’s 23-year development journey under his guidance has turned the State into a global role model of progress and development. “The State government is committed to continuing this journey, with the annual celebration of ‘Vikas Saptah’ as a tribute to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Modi.” 

“His tenure as Chief Minister established Gujarat’s emergence as a global industry, agriculture, and services leader. He has shown the nation how public participation and policy-driven governance can achieve development results,” Mr. Patel said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US