GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat govt. to celebrate Modi’s ‘development works’ from Oct. 7 to 15

Schools, colleges and other institutions will hold events and activities about key development and welfare works initiated during Narendra Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014; and since then as the Prime Minister

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:53 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally at Poharadevi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally at Poharadevi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Gujarat Government to celebrate the week from October 7 to October 15 as ‘Development Week’ to mark the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This week has been chosen specifically as Mr. Modi had taken over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. 

During the week, various development initiatives and works will be launched. Schools, colleges and other institutions will hold events and activities about key development and welfare works initiated during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014; and since then as the Prime Minister.

India’s many achievements in the last 10 years under PM Modi have changed world perception, says Jaishankar

‘Vikas Saptah’

During ‘Vikas Saptah’, 23 iconic locations across the state, including the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Riverfront, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Dwarka Sudarshan Bridge, will host a ‘Vikas Padyatra’ (Development March) to showcase Mr. Modi’s contribution to Gujarat’s growth.

In a special briefing after the State Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening; Cabinet spokesman and Minister Rushikesh Patel said various activities have been planned, including development-themed essay competitions in schools and colleges, cultural programmes by local artistes, and cleanliness and beautification of major public spaces with wall paintings and lighting.

PM Modi has completed all impossible-looking tasks, says Amit Shah

Themed days

Citizens will be encouraged to share their personal experiences of Mr. Modi’s governance on social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah. Each day of ‘Vikas Saptah’ will be dedicated to a specific theme, including ‘Youth Empowerment Day’, ‘Good Governance Day’, ‘Entrepreneurship Day’, and ‘Nutrition and Health Day’. These themed days will focus on key initiatives that have driven Gujarat’s inclusive development over the past two decades.

The Cabinet expressed the State government’s gratitude for Mr. Modi’s leadership, stating that Gujarat’s 23-year development journey under his guidance has turned the State into a global role model of progress and development. “The State government is committed to continuing this journey, with the annual celebration of ‘Vikas Saptah’ as a tribute to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Modi.” 

“His tenure as Chief Minister established Gujarat’s emergence as a global industry, agriculture, and services leader. He has shown the nation how public participation and policy-driven governance can achieve development results,” Mr. Patel said. 

Published - October 07, 2024 12:49 am IST

Related Topics

Gujarat / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.