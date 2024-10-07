Gujarat govt. to celebrate Modi’s ‘development works’ from Oct. 7 to 15

Gujarat Government to celebrate the week from October 7 to October 15 as ‘Development Week’ to mark the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This week has been chosen specifically as Mr. Modi had taken over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

During the week, various development initiatives and works will be launched. Schools, colleges and other institutions will hold events and activities about key development and welfare works initiated during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014; and since then as the Prime Minister.

‘Vikas Saptah’

During ‘Vikas Saptah’, 23 iconic locations across the state, including the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Riverfront, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Dwarka Sudarshan Bridge, will host a ‘Vikas Padyatra’ (Development March) to showcase Mr. Modi’s contribution to Gujarat’s growth.

In a special briefing after the State Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening; Cabinet spokesman and Minister Rushikesh Patel said various activities have been planned, including development-themed essay competitions in schools and colleges, cultural programmes by local artistes, and cleanliness and beautification of major public spaces with wall paintings and lighting.

Themed days

Citizens will be encouraged to share their personal experiences of Mr. Modi’s governance on social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah. Each day of ‘Vikas Saptah’ will be dedicated to a specific theme, including ‘Youth Empowerment Day’, ‘Good Governance Day’, ‘Entrepreneurship Day’, and ‘Nutrition and Health Day’. These themed days will focus on key initiatives that have driven Gujarat’s inclusive development over the past two decades.

The Cabinet expressed the State government’s gratitude for Mr. Modi’s leadership, stating that Gujarat’s 23-year development journey under his guidance has turned the State into a global role model of progress and development. “The State government is committed to continuing this journey, with the annual celebration of ‘Vikas Saptah’ as a tribute to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

“His tenure as Chief Minister established Gujarat’s emergence as a global industry, agriculture, and services leader. He has shown the nation how public participation and policy-driven governance can achieve development results,” Mr. Patel said.