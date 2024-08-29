Heavy rains battered parts of Gujarat this week, flooding cities, snapping utility links and forcing thousands to leave their homes, with at least 28 dead, authorities said on Thursday, warning of heavier downpour in the days to come.

Army rescue teams have joined the relief effort, as people waded through waist-high waters that have partly submerged vehicles and roads.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him on Thursday (August 29, 2024) morning where he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

Following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas. Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people.

