Gujarat floods highlights: Rain fury subsides but flood-like situation persists in parts; PM Modi calls CM to enquire about relief measures

Six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas in Gujarat

Updated - August 29, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Houses partially submerged following heavy rainfall, at Akota stadium area in Vadodara, on August 29, 2024.

Houses partially submerged following heavy rainfall, at Akota stadium area in Vadodara, on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rains battered parts of Gujarat this week, flooding cities, snapping utility links and forcing thousands to leave their homes, with at least 28 dead, authorities said on Thursday, warning of heavier downpour in the days to come.

Army rescue teams have joined the relief effort, as people waded through waist-high waters that have partly submerged vehicles and roads.

Also read: Heavy rains continue to batter Gujarat; IMD issues red alert for 28 districts

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him on Thursday (August 29, 2024) morning where he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

Following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas. Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

This live is now closed.
  • August 29, 2024 14:48
    Roads closed, portion of bridge washed away in Jamnagar

    Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

    A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters. - ANI

  • August 29, 2024 14:13
    Rain fury subsides in Gujarat but flood-like situation persists in parts

    The situation in rain-battered Gujarat improved slightly on Thursday as the rainfall activity subsided, but Vadodara and some other parts of the state are still reeling under a flood-like situation due to overflowing rivers while the authorities continue the rescue and relief operations.

    More than 18,000 people have been relocated and around 1,200 people rescued from flood-affected areas in the state. In some cases, choppers were used by the security forces to take people to safer locations, State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its latest update.

    -PTI

  • August 29, 2024 13:54
    IAF rescues four from Devbhumi Dwarka

    An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued four people from Devbhumi Dwarka on Thursday.

    The people were saved from the flood-affected Kalyanpur tehsil in Devbhumi Dwarka, IAF officials said.

    -ANI

  • August 29, 2024 13:29
    Watch: Crocodile spotted on the roof of a house in Vadodara
  • August 29, 2024 13:12
    PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him on Thursday morning where he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

    In a post on X, CM Patel said that the PM guided him on matters including restoring public life quickly.

    “As it has been raining heavily for the last three days across Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji once again had a telephonic conversation with me this morning to get information about the situation. He learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state. Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people,” he said.

    -ANI

  • August 29, 2024 12:56
    28 deaths since Sunday, Vadodara still under water

    Gujarat’s death toll in rain-related incidents since Sunday reached 28 on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) amidst unprecedented flooding and waterlogging in Vadodara city, Jamnagar city and parts of Devbhumi Dwarka district. 

    The deceased included seven persons who went missing after the tractor trolley they were in was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village under Halvad taluka of Morbi district on Sunday. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday evening.

    Read the story here.

  • August 29, 2024 12:54
    Indian Army deploys 6 columns for rescue operations

    Following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the State due to incessant rainfall.

    The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

    “In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),” the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

    -ANI

