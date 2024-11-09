 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat farmer’s ‘lucky’ car gets grand burial; 1,500 people attend

A video of the event that went viral on social media shows Mr. Polara and his family performing rituals at their farm, where a slope and 15-foot deep pit was dug for their 12-year-old Wagon R.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Amreli (Gujarat)

PTI

A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district has become the talk of the town after they held a grand burial event for their "lucky" car.

Nearly 1,500 people, including seers and spiritual leaders, attended the function organised by Sanjay Polara and his family at Padarshinga village of Lathi taluka on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

A video of the event that went viral on social media shows Mr. Polara and his family performing rituals at their farm, where a slope and 15-foot deep pit was dug for their 12-year-old Wagon R.

The hatchback, decorated with flowers and garlands, was taken to Mr. Polara's farm from his house with much fanfare, driven on the slope and placed in the pit.

The vehicle was covered with a green cloth, and the family members bid farewell by performing puja and showering rose petals as priests chanted mantras.

Finally, an excavator machine was used to pour clay and bury the car.

Mr. Polara, who has a construction business in Surat, said he wanted to do something different so that future generations remember the car that proved lucky for the family.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Polara said, "I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute."

Mr. Polara, who spent ₹4 lakh on the ceremony, said he plans to plant a tree at the burial place as a reminder for his future generations that the family's lucky car is lying under the tree.

The samadhi ceremony was held as per Hindu rituals and in the presence of seers and religious leaders. Nearly 1,500 people were invited, and a feast was organised.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Related Topics

human interest / Gujarat

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.