Gujarat cop held from Punjab over MBA student’s murder in Ahmedabad road rage

A Gujarat police constable has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old MBA student after an argument over rash driving in Ahmedabad, police said Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

“One Virendrasinh Padheriya, a constable with Sarkhej police station in Ahmedabad, has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the murder of the MICA student," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Om Prakash Jat said.

A team of Ahmedabad city crime branch nabbed Padheriya from Punjab where he had fled after the murder. He is being brought back and the team will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday, Jat said.

Priyanshu Jain, a second-year MBA student at Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) who hailed from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was stabbed to death in a road rage case on Sunday (November 10, 2024)) night.

He was on his way to the hostel of the residential institute with his friend after buying a cake from a pastry shop in the city’s Bopal area around 10.30 pm when they had a heated exchange with the driver of a speeding four-wheeler over dangerous driving.

The car driver turned around and followed the students for about 200 metres before taking out a knife from his vehicle and stabbing Jain.

The student was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Ahmedabad rural police had on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) released a sketch of the suspect and assured anonymity to whoever helping in identifying the alleged killer.

The alleged attacker was booked for murder under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for contravention of orders.