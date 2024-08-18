Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel sanctions ₹381.16 crore for developing road connecting Vadodara to Statue of Unity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned ₹381.16 crore for the works of developing the road connecting Vadodara with Ekta Nagar, famous as a world tourist destination, as a high-speed corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Bhupendra Patel has approved the construction of this high-speed corridor to make it easier for tourists to reach the Statue of Unity, save time and fuel and boost the tourism development of the entire region.

As a result of this approval given by the Chief Minister, the construction of a six-lane road from Vadodara National Highway 48 junction to Wuda Hadd and service roads on both sides, the remaining 2.5 km of the length from Wuda Hadd to Dabhoi, as per the Phase-1 of the High-Speed Corridor, standard four-way routing will be carried out along the length. Not only this, two underpasses and two elevated corridors will also be constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the construction of a six-lane vehicle underpass over Ratanpur Chowk and Thuwavi Junction, as well as a four-lane elevated corridor in Kellanpur village and over Sinor Chowk will also be included.

Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's tallest statue of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel "Statue of Unity" Sardar Sarovar Narmada Bandh-Ekta Nagar was constructed.

The Statue of Unity and the entire premises of Ekta Nagar with many tourist attractions have become the centre of tourists from all over the world and a large number of tourists keep coming to Vadodara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.