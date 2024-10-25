ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat bypoll: Congress fields Gulab Singh Rajput for Vav Assembly constituency

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

Results of the by-elections will be announced on November 23.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party workers during an election rally in Rajkot, Gujarat. File photo for represenational purpose only. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Congress on Friday (October 25, 2024) announced Gulab Singh Rajput as its candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat from Vav constituency.

According to a press release, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Mr. Rajput.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are hopeful of winning the seat.

Earlier on October 15, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for bypolls to 48 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. Except for Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Kedarnath Assembly seat, where votes will be cast on November 20, the remaining by-elections will be held on November 13. Results will be announced on November 23.

