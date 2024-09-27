Gujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway in Bhavnagar rescued in overnight operation

In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued by NDRF members from a luxury bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.

The rescue work launched around 8pm on Thursday (September 26, 2024) was completed early Friday morning. All the pilgrims were senior citizens.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a rivulet near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector R.K. Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

Besides him, district SP and other top officials were present along with the rescue teams of fire crews, NDRF and SDRF personnel.

The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting historic Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Due to heavy rains in the region on Thursday, the causeway on the river was submerged but the bus driver decided to cross the river that almost jeopardised the lives of the passengers as the bus got drifted away in the flowing waters.

Due to heavy force of the water, the front of the bus dipped into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway.

In the first round of rescue operation, rescuers reached the site in a mini-truck and transferred all the 27 pilgrims from the bus, its driver and helper to the vehicle through the rear window of the bus but that mini truck was also got stranded as the flow of the water was rising.

The authorities had to arrange a large and heavy truck to bring the pilgrims from the mini truck that remained stranded amidst flowing water.

“We arranged a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests,” Mr Mehta told media persons after the rescue operation concluded.

The pilgrims left from Bhavnagar in the morning after their medical tests to resume their tour.

