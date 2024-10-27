Forest officer, associate caught taking ₹2 lakh bribe in Gujarat's Amreli

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Sunday (October 27, 2024) that it had caught a range forest officer (RFO) and another person for allegedly taking a ₹2 lakh bribe from a contractor in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The ACB said in a release that the contractor had in the past paid ₹90,000 as a bribe to RFO Yograjsinh Rathod to release ₹5 lakh deposited by him as security for the annual civil construction contract at the forest department in Rajula.

"After the contract work was completed, the complainant (contractor) asked Rathod to release the deposit amount. The RFO demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the complainant, including a percentage of the commission for the work done in the annual contract, and to release ₹5 lakh deposited by him," it said.

Despite being paid ₹90,000, the forest officer continued to press for the bribe amount, the anti-graft agency said.

The contractor then approached the ACB as he did not wish to pay him the bribe amount.

Acting on his complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Rathod and his accomplice Vismay Rajyaguru, a contractual computer operator at his office, red-handed while accepting ₹2 lakh as a bribe on Saturday (October 26, 2024) , the release said.