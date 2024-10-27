GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest officer, associate caught taking ₹2 lakh bribe in Gujarat's Amreli

Despite being paid ₹90,000, the forest officer continued to press for the bribe amount, says anti-graft agency

Published - October 27, 2024 11:10 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Sunday (October 27, 2024) that it had caught a range forest officer (RFO) and another person for allegedly taking a ₹2 lakh bribe from a contractor in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The ACB said in a release that the contractor had in the past paid ₹90,000 as a bribe to RFO Yograjsinh Rathod to release ₹5 lakh deposited by him as security for the annual civil construction contract at the forest department in Rajula.

Also Read: How the Banni grasslands of Kachchh, Gujarat can be restored

"After the contract work was completed, the complainant (contractor) asked Rathod to release the deposit amount. The RFO demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the complainant, including a percentage of the commission for the work done in the annual contract, and to release ₹5 lakh deposited by him," it said.

Despite being paid ₹90,000, the forest officer continued to press for the bribe amount, the anti-graft agency said.

The contractor then approached the ACB as he did not wish to pay him the bribe amount.

Acting on his complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Rathod and his accomplice Vismay Rajyaguru, a contractual computer operator at his office, red-handed while accepting ₹2 lakh as a bribe on Saturday (October 26, 2024) , the release said.

Published - October 27, 2024 11:10 am IST

