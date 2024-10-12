GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana

“Rescue operation is on,” a police official said

Published - October 12, 2024 03:53 pm IST - Mehsana (Gujarat)

PTI
Rescue operation is under way after an under-construction building collapsed near Gujarat’s Jaslapur, leaving at least five labourers dead, in the Mehsana district, on October 12, 2024.

Rescue operation is under way after an under-construction building collapsed near Gujarat's Jaslapur, leaving at least five labourers dead, in the Mehsana district, on October 12, 2024.

“Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them at a construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday (October 12, 2024,)“ police said. The incident occurred near Kadi town, around 37 km from the district headquarters.

“Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for a factory at Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive,” inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

"Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," he said.

