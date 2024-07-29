ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries ‘scam’: former BJP Ministers’ pleas junked

Published - July 29, 2024 09:31 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI

An outside view of Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad. File photo | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat High Court has rejected the pleas filed by former BJP ministers Parshottam Solanki and Dileep Sanghani seeking their discharge in an alleged Rs. 400 crore fisheries scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak on Friday dismissed the petitions moved by Mr. Solanki, Mr. Sanghani and one Arjun Suthariya, challenging a March 12, 2021, order of a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejecting their discharge applications in the case.

Earlier, the court had stayed criminal proceedings against the erstwhile ministers. While rejecting their pleas, the court on Friday extended its stay on criminal proceedings against the former ministers for another four weeks.

The alleged scam is from 2008 when Palanpur-based businessman, Ishaq Maradia, moved court alleging that Mr. Solanki, the then Minister of State for Fisheries, and Mr. Sanghani, the Cabinet Minister for Agriculture in Gujarat flouted rules by allotting fishing contracts without following the tendering process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US