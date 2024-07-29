Fisheries ‘scam’: former BJP Ministers’ pleas junked

The Gujarat High Court has rejected the pleas filed by former BJP ministers Parshottam Solanki and Dileep Sanghani seeking their discharge in an alleged Rs. 400 crore fisheries scam.

The court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak on Friday dismissed the petitions moved by Mr. Solanki, Mr. Sanghani and one Arjun Suthariya, challenging a March 12, 2021, order of a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejecting their discharge applications in the case.

Earlier, the court had stayed criminal proceedings against the erstwhile ministers. While rejecting their pleas, the court on Friday extended its stay on criminal proceedings against the former ministers for another four weeks.

The alleged scam is from 2008 when Palanpur-based businessman, Ishaq Maradia, moved court alleging that Mr. Solanki, the then Minister of State for Fisheries, and Mr. Sanghani, the Cabinet Minister for Agriculture in Gujarat flouted rules by allotting fishing contracts without following the tendering process.