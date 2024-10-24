Fake court busted in Gujarat; conman who posed as 'judge', passed judgements since 2019 arrested

Police have uncovered a nefarious scheme orchestrated by a man masquerading as a judge in his own fake tribunal and passing 'judgements' since 2019 especially in land deals in Gandhinagar area.

Morris Samuel Christian, since arrested, is accused of orchestrating a deception that fooled many into believing they were in a legitimate court.

Police said Christian, the mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, wielded his gavel to pass judgments in favour of his clients, all within the fabricated walls of his office.

The bogus tribunal, reminiscent of a real courtroom, worked undetected for years, with its roots tracing back to as early as 2019.

Initial probe suggested that Christian preyed on unsuspecting individuals entangled in land disputes, promising swift resolutions in exchange for hefty fees.

By assuming the role of a judge, he exploited the vulnerable, manipulating the course of justice for personal gain.

The elaborate charade involved Christian's associates posing as court personnel, creating a façade of authenticity to dupe his clients.

The elaborate theatrics, complete with a mock courtroom setting in Gandhinagar, lent an air of legitimacy to his deceitful proceedings.

In 2019, Christian passed an order in favour of his client using the same modus operandi. The case was pertaining to a government land under the district collector while his client had staked claim on it and wanted to add his name in revenue records related to the plot in question located in Paldi area, a police release said on Monday.

Without an authority or order issued by any court under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, Christian told his client he has been appointed as the "official arbitrator" by the government.

The conman then initiated fake proceedings at his 'court' and passed an order in favour of his client, directing the collector to add his client's name in the revenue records of that land, the release said.

To implement the order, Christian, through another lawyer, filed an appeal in the city civil court and attached the fraudulent order passed by him.

The court registrar, Hardik Desai, recently found out that Christian is neither an arbitrator nor is the order of the tribunal genuine.

Following his complaint, the Karanj police here lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 170 (pretending to hold any office as a public servant) and 419 (cheating by personation).

The conman was arrested for allegedly cheating people by posing as a judge of an arbitral tribunal and passing favourable orders claiming he has been appointed as an arbitrator by a competent court to adjudicate legal disputes, the release said.

The accused is already facing a cheating complaint filed at the city's Maninagar police station in 2015, it added.