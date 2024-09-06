Don’t just make speeches, act against crimes against women, Gujarat CM tells Mamata

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday (September 6, 2024) asked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to take actions instead of just making speeches on the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata. Action not mere words are needed on the issue of women’s safety, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Patel said that safety is a fundamental human right and not a political issue. There was a need to act with urgency and without any excuses to ensure that women live without fear, he said.

“Mamta Didi, we need action, not just words. The POCSO Act and other laws for women’s safety are robust, but their impact depends on swift and fair action by local police. From investigation to conviction, timely justice is crucial,” he said in a post, which was in English. Mr. Patel otherwise always uses Gujarati while posting comments or information on the social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consider these cases: Surat’s Pandesara POCSO case: Chargesheet filed in 10 days, rapist sentenced to death in 22 days. Puna police station case: Rapist sentenced to death in just 32 days,” he further said in the post.

Not just in rape cases, but also in the murder of a 22-year-old daughter, the Gujarat Police filed a chargesheet in nine days, and justice was served within 75 days, with a death sentence to the murderer, he added.

Citing a few more instances, he said, “Bhavnagar POCSO case: Chargesheet in 24 hours; justice served in 52 days. Stalking and harassment cases: Culprits punished with 5 years sentence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women’s safety is a fundamental human right, not a political issue. We must act with urgency, transparency and collective responsibility. Let’s ensure our mothers, daughters, and sisters live without fear. No more delays, no more excuses - only prompt action and accountability,” Mr. Patel said in the post.

Later, Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi said there are several stringent laws, and if the administration is determined, it can help deliver quick justice to the victims.

“By taking prompt action, the Gujarat government has proved that those committing crimes against women can be punished to set examples for others. The government and police have worked proactively to ensure speedy justice for the victims,” Mr. Sanghavi said. “Laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act are robust and stringent. They need to be used effectively to deliver justice to people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has been facing flak following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar hospital of Kolkata last month. The case has now been handed over to the central agency CBI.

The incident has triggered widespread protests in West Bengal and evoked widespread uproar across the country over the safety of women in work places and elsewhere.

The West Bengal Assembly recently passed a law with provisions for stringent punishment for rape convicts. Ms. Banerjee has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law with the provision of capital punishment for those who commit heinous crimes such as rape against women in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.