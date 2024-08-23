GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani evicted from Gujarat assembly

Jignesh Mevani challenged the BJP government to debate on the "burning" issue of rape and asked for debates on Rajkot game zone fire

Updated - August 23, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 03:48 pm IST - GANDHINAGAR

PTI
Mr. Mevani, a working president of the Gujarat Congress, challenged the BJP government to debate on the “burning” issue of rape.

Mr. Mevani, a working president of the Gujarat Congress, challenged the BJP government to debate on the “burning” issue of rape. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was evicted from the state assembly on the direction of Speaker Shankar Chaudhary for creating a ruckus and entering the well of the House during a debate on the last day of the monsoon session on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Mr. Mevani was escorted out of the assembly by sergeants without using any force after the Speaker ordered his eviction.

During a debate on drug seizures by Gujarat police, Mr. Mevani stood up and started shouting at treasury benches and challenged the BJP government to debate on other "burning" issues such as rapes.

BJP, RSS, Modi are against Constitution, claims legislator-activist Jignesh Mevani

Mr. Mevani, a working president of the Gujarat Congress, rushed towards the well and dared Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi to have a debate on live television on tragedies such as the Rajkot game zone fire, Morbi bridge collapse and Vadodara boat capsize incident.

Despite repeated requests by the Speaker to maintain decorum, the MLA, while standing near his seat, kept demanding a debate and walked into the well, prompting the Speaker to evict him.

Condemning Mevani's behaviour, Mr. Chaudhary said the Congress MLA disrespected the Constitution through such acts.

Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

BJP MLAs Ramanlal Vora, Jitu Vaghani and Minister Rushikesh Patel termed Mevani's behaviour "unacceptable" and said he was only interested in getting publicity.

After the issue was settled, Mr. Sanghavi responded to a "matter of urgent public importance" raised by BJP MLA Bharat Patel about the seizure of narcotics.

He informed the House that the police had recovered unclaimed drugs worth ₹850 crore along the Gujarat coastline in the last 15 days.

The minister said drug packets get washed ashore after they are dumped into the sea by smugglers due to the heightened security by the police.

In the last year, the police arrested 431 persons involved in the illegal narcotics trade and seized drugs worth ₹5,640 crore.

Related Topics

Gujarat / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.