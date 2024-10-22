GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child mauled to death by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli

The child was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village in evening when the big cat attacked and took him away

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 am IST - Amreli

PTI
Asiatic Lioness. File

Asiatic Lioness. File | Photo Credit: AP

A five-year-old son of a farm labourer has been mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The child was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village under Jafrabad taluka on Monday (October 21) evening when the big cat attacked him and took him away, range forest officer G.L. Vaghela said.

Also Read: Lion kills man who entered enclosure for taking selfie in Tirupati zoo

After an extensive search carried out by locals and forest department personnel in the area, the body was found and sent to a hospital, he said.

Watch | Asiatic lion population increases in Gujarat

“The victim was the son of farm labourers,” he said. Efforts were being made to capture the lioness, the official said.

Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions, which has seen its population grow significantly from 284 in 1990 to 674 in 2020, as per the last census carried out by the forest department.

“Nearly half of the big cats are dispersed outside protected areas, spanning nine districts and 13 forest administrative divisions, with their distribution area increasing from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020,” the forest department has said.

