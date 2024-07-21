Centre reviews Chandipura virus situation, to send team to Gujarat

The Health Ministry on Friday reviewed the situation in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after the States reported cases of Chandipura virus and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) that resulted in about 28 deaths.

The Union government said on Saturday that it has decided to deploy a multi-disciplinary team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying to assist Gujarat with investigations into the cases.

Comprehensive study needed

Director General of Health Services Atul Goel and experts from AIIMS, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, and National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS), as well as officials from Central and State surveillance units participated in the detailed discussion and review of the status of the Chandipura virus and AES cases. They concluded that infectious agents contribute to only a small proportion of AES cases across the country. “They emphasised the need for comprehensive epidemiological, environmental, and entomological studies of the AES cases reported in Gujarat,” the release added.

The Centre said AES is a group of clinically similar neurological manifestation caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical/toxins, etc.

Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a member of Rhabdoviridae family known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the country, especially during the monsoon season. “It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease,” the statement read.

The disease affects mostly children under 15 years and can be present with a febrile illness that may in some cases result in death, the government cautioned.

No specific treatment

“Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes,” the release said.

Since early June, cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported in children aged 15 years and below in Gujarat.

As of July 20, 2024, a total of 78 AES cases have been reported with 75 coming from 21 districts/corporations in Gujarat, two from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh, the release stated.

Of these, 28 cases have resulted in death.

