Bulldozers raze illegal structures in Surat after stones thrown at Ganesh pandal

So far, 30 people have been arrested in connection with rioting, while several minors have been held for allegedly throwing stones at the Ganesh pandal on Sunday

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:44 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Surat administration bulldozed the settlements that were built illegally, in Surat on September 09, 2024.

Surat administration bulldozed the settlements that were built illegally, in Surat on September 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Local authorities in Gujarat’s Surat carried out a demolition drive, razing illegal buildings and temporary structures, in an area that saw rioting following alleged stone-pelting of a Ganesh pandal.

So far, 30 people have been arrested in connection with rioting, while several minors have been held for allegedly throwing stones at the pandal on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Supreme Court says law does not allow bulldozing of homes of accused, their kins; proposes framing uniform, pan-India guidelines

Local officials said the anti-encroachment drive was not linked to the rioting as it was planned weeks in advance. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) deployed bulldozers amidst heavy police presence in Saiyedpura, the area where rioting was reported, to raze illegal concrete and temporary structures. The municipal body removed handcarts of street vendors and temporary roadside shops in the area.

“The decision to remove encroachments was made in a meeting two weeks ago. Saiyedpura is worst-affected by illegal encroachment and all four local municipal councillors had sought action. They had pointed out that people had no space to walk in the locality due to rampant encroachment,” Surat’s Deputy Mayor Narendra Patil told reporters after the bulldozers demolished the structures on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Late on Sunday (September 8, 2024), tension prevailed in Saiyedpura after a mob of around 200 to 300 people gathered near the local police station and pelted it with stones to protest against the detention of six minors accused of throwing stones at the Ganesh pandal.

EDITORIAL | ​Demolition squad: On the Supreme Court and ‘bulldozer justice’

After the stone-pelting of the pandal, police were deployed who combed the area. Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlot and Gujarat’s junior Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, also the local legislator, visited the area at midnight.

“In the Sayedpura area, six people threw stones at the Ganesh pandal. All were arrested. The police have also arrested 27 others who were involved in encouraging the incident. The investigation is on. Police have been deployed in all the areas of Surat,” said Mr. Sanghvi.

The Minister said those who try to disturb peace and harmony in the city, or anywhere in the State, will face serious action.

Published - September 10, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Surat / Gujarat

