Blast triggers fire at Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Gujarat’s Vadodara; rescue operations on

“A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat’s Vadodara following a blast on Monday (November 11, 2024),” an official said.

A police official said they have not received any reports of serious injuries or fatalities so far.

“Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually,” said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel.

The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 p.m. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away. Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast.

Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no deaths have been reported, though a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

