After heavy rains, Gujarat now faces threat of cyclonic storm 

After torrential rains that battered the State, Gujarat now faces a threat of a cyclonic storm that’s likely to hit Kutch. As many as 32 people have died in rain related incidents in the State since Sunday (August 25).

As a result, several thousand people have been moved to safety from vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, rains have subsided and water has receded from the flooded areas in Vadodara, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, which were the worst affected.

Due to high rainfall, numerous towns and thousands of villages experienced water logging. The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that the State has witnessed almost 111% rainfall so far, and more rain is forecast till September 5.

Regionwise, Kutch has witnessed 177%, Saurashtra 124%, North Gujarat 88%, East Central region 105% and South Gujarat 111% rainfall.

Returns to normalcy

Vadodara city, previously hit by a flood-like situation due to the swollen Vishwamitri river, is gradually returning to normalcy as water level has receded in most regions. The river, which had been flowing above the danger mark at 37 ft, stood at 23.16 ft on Friday. Of the 6,073 people who had been rescued and relocated, 1,610 have now returned to their homes.

Residents were angry with local politicians and legislators for not visiting them when half the city was under water for more than two days.

Around 10 people have died in Vadodara city due to floods. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the city on Thursday and announced that a special drive would be undertaken to clean the streets and the city after the floods.

However, local residents have said that they suffered massive damages and losses as their household items and appliances were under water for more than two days.

Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who was asked to station in the city to oversee relief operations, announced that the State government would create a proper channel and drainage system, and structures along the river would be cleared to keep the river banks clean.

