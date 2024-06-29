After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot Hirasar international airport amid heavy rain in Gujarat

A part of the canopy at Rajkot Hirasar international airport terminal collapsed following heavy rain in Gujarat on June 29.

A video, which is now viral on social media, shows the canopy collapsing at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the airport terminal. No injury or deaths have been reported so far due to the accident, according to officials.

The new greenfield airport was inaugurated by PM Modi in July 2023. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) built the new airport 25 km from Rajkot at Hirasar village.

This is the third incident of infrastructure collapse at Indian airport in under a week after Delhi’s IGI terminal-1 and Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur airport.

Canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Canopy at Delhi airport collapses

The incident happened a day after a canopy over the forecourt at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed over cars following heavy rain in New Delhi on June 28. One person died and six others were injured in the accident with the terminal suspending flight operations.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu announced ₹20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased, and ₹3 lakh for the injured.

Canopy collapse at Jabalpur airport

Earlier on June 27, a part of a fabric canopy on the premises of the Dumna airport collapsed due to accumulation of water amid heavy rains and crushed a car parked below, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the accident. The project officer was directed to carry out a probe and strict orders have been issued to ensure that such an incident doesn’t recur, airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey told PTI.

Cyclonic circulation brings heavy rains in Gujarat

A cyclonic circulation active over south Gujarat brought widespread rains in several parts of the State on June 28 and the wet spell will continue for the next five days, weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers on June 29.

“The cyclonic circulation over central Gujarat and neighbourhood now lies over south Gujarat and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. Due to above mentioned systems, Gujarat is very likely to receive an active wet spell during the next five days” said IMD in a release.

As per the release, heavy rains are expected at isolated places in the districts of Valsad and Navsari along with the adjoining Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on June 29.

Heavy showers are also predicted at isolated places in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Navsari and Valsad districts, and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on June 30 and the wet spell would continue till July 3, said the release.

(with PTI inputs)

