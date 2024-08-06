A murder related to interfaith marriage in Saurashtra 

A 24-year-old man was killed in a brutal attack allegedly by his wife’s relatives over their interfaith marriage in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police have arrested six persons including brothers of the deceased’s wife. The incident occurred on Saturday in a village in the district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardik Prajapati, the victim, Yagnik Dudhrejia, was murdered by his wife’s relatives who were against their interfaith marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the FIR, the deceased Dudhrejia fell in love with a woman from Muslim family from the same village. He and the woman Ramza had married against her family’s wishes.

The couple had moved to another place after they had eloped and married.

However, they returned to the village after a baby was born to them. The FIR stated that their return to the village did not go down well with Ramza’s family members who were already upset about her marriage to a Hindu man.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday evening, Dudhrejia and his friend Hardeepsinh were intercepted and allegedly brutally assaulted with iron pipes, axes, and knives.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jamnagar where he was declared brought dead as he succumbed to the grievous injuries.

The FIR named six persons who were reportedly involved in the assault on Dudhrejia and his friend.

The Police have arrested all the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.