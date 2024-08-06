ADVERTISEMENT

A murder related to interfaith marriage in Saurashtra 

Published - August 06, 2024 04:43 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Police have arrested six persons including brothers of the deceased’s wife

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed in a brutal attack allegedly by his wife’s relatives over their interfaith marriage in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district. 

The Police have arrested six persons including brothers of the deceased’s wife. The incident occurred on Saturday in a village in the district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardik Prajapati, the victim, Yagnik Dudhrejia, was murdered by his wife’s relatives who were against their interfaith marriage. 

As per the FIR, the deceased Dudhrejia fell in love with a woman from Muslim family from the same village. He and the woman Ramza had married against her family’s wishes.

The couple had moved to another place after they had eloped and married. 

However, they returned to the village after a baby was born to them. The FIR stated that their return to the village did not go down well with Ramza’s family members who were already upset about her marriage to a Hindu man. 

On Saturday evening, Dudhrejia and his friend Hardeepsinh  were intercepted and allegedly brutally assaulted with iron pipes, axes, and knives.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jamnagar where he was declared brought dead as he succumbed to the grievous injuries. 

The FIR named six persons who were reportedly involved in the assault on Dudhrejia and his friend. 

The Police have arrested all the accused. 

