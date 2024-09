Seven persons were killed and one was grievously injured when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday (September 25, 2024) morning, police said.

“The car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway,” a Himatnagar police official said.

“Seven car occupants were killed in the accident,” Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

