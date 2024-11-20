7 persons injured as gas cylinder catches fire in Surat building

“Seven persons received burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire in a building in Gujarat’s Surat city on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning,” officials said.

“The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 a.m.,” a fire department official said.

“Seven persons, all men in the age group of 18 to 27 years, present in a small room of the building suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment,” he said.

“We received a fire call at 6.18 a.m., following which six fire tenders from three fire stations were rushed to the spot to control the blaze,” a fire control room official said.

“The blaze was soon brought under control and the (firefighting) operation concluded within an hour,” he said.

The police seized three gas cylinders from the site and further investigation was underway, the official said.