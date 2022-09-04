Gujarat youth Congress president quits

According to sources, Mr. Vishwanath Vaghela is likely to join the BJP in the coming days

Special Correspondent AHMEDABAD
September 04, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A day before Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Gujarat, the State Congress youth wing president Vishwanath Vaghela on Sunday resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP in the coming days.

Mr. Vaghela was elected as the youth Congress president through the internal polls. However, according to the party leaders, his departure from the party was expected after Hardik Patel quit the Congress since he was a protege of the latterl.

While resigning from the primary membership of the party, Mr. Vaghela said that the party unit in Gujarat was a “divided house” due to infighting among its senior leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his resignation, Harpalsinh Chudasama was immediately appointed as the youth Congress president of the party.

The former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, will be addressing the party’s booth-level workers on Monday in Ahmedabad.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He would also visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram to attend a prayer meeting ahead of his `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be launched on September 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app