Gujarat youth Congress president quits

A day before Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Gujarat, the State Congress youth wing president Vishwanath Vaghela on Sunday resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP in the coming days.

Mr. Vaghela was elected as the youth Congress president through the internal polls. However, according to the party leaders, his departure from the party was expected after Hardik Patel quit the Congress since he was a protege of the latterl.

While resigning from the primary membership of the party, Mr. Vaghela said that the party unit in Gujarat was a “divided house” due to infighting among its senior leaders.

Following his resignation, Harpalsinh Chudasama was immediately appointed as the youth Congress president of the party.

The former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, will be addressing the party’s booth-level workers on Monday in Ahmedabad.

He would also visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram to attend a prayer meeting ahead of his `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be launched on September 7.