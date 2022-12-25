Gujarat victory proves State remain BJP’s fort, says Amit Shah

December 25, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP’s victory in Gujarat had proved that the State was the party’s fort and would remain so. He pointed out that new parties that had sought to stake a claim in the State were wiped out in the poll.

Mr. Shah, addressing a felicitation ceremony for nine BJP MLAs from Surat area, lavished praise on BJP Gujarat president C.R. Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the State unit, and specifically pointed out that the panna committees and other organisational micro-management strategies by Mr. Paatil had been very effective.

“The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw Gujarat give 26 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in successive General elections, and this victory will also pave the way for the party to win big in the 2024 elections. This victory will have a positive effect on the 2024 picture,” he said at the meeting which he addressed via video conferencing.

“Some new parties entered the fray and made all sorts of promises to the people of the State, but the results showed that they were wiped out and proved beyond doubt that Gujarat remains the fort of the BJP,” he said, referring to the AAP.

Among those attending the meeting were Mr. Paatil, who is also a BJP MP from Navsari, State BJP general secretary Pradip Sinh Vaghela, State general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, Minister of State in the Union Council of Ministers Darshana Jardosh, and other Senior State-level leaders.

