HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat, U.S. chipmaker Micron to sign MoU on June 28 for semiconductor unit

Micron had announced it will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion on June 22

June 28, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo.

A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Gujarat government will on Wednesday sign an MoU with American computer storage chipmaker Micron Technology for a semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district, said the state government on Tuesday.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will be signed in the evening in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, said a government release.

On June 22, Micron had announced it will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion (around ₹22,540 crore).

Micron's plant has been approved under the central government's "Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme".

ALSO READ
Tech announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to United States a “milestone” for India’s semiconductor growth: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Under the scheme, the U.S.-based firm will receive 50% fiscal support for the total project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20% of the total cost from the Gujarat government.

"Phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023. Phase 1, which will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, will start to become operational in late 2024," Micron had said in a statement earlier.

The company had said the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

"Micron's new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets," the statement said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / USA / technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.