Gujarat to withdraw proposal to declare nilgai, wild pigs as vermin

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said his government will withdraw a proposal seeking permission from the Centre to allow hunting of nilgai and wild pigs by declaring them as vermin.

Instead of hunting these animals, the State government would put up 97.5 lakh metres of fences around affected farmlands across the State, a May 15, 2017, official release said.

As per the release, the State government has alloted ₹200 crore for the purpose.

There was a ban on the hunting of nilgais (blue bull) and wild pigs, as they were protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

However, since there was a large population of the animals which were found responsible for destroying crops, the State government had sent a proposal to the Centre demanding that they be declared as vermin, the release said.

Mr. Rupani made the announcement after analysing various aspects pertaining to this issue during a recently held meeting of State board for wildlife, it said.