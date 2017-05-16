Gujarat to withdraw proposal to declare nilgai, wild pigs as vermin

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said his government will withdraw a proposal seeking permission from the Centre to allow hunting of nilgai and wild pigs by declaring them as vermin.
Instead of hunting these animals, the State government would put up 97.5 lakh metres of fences around affected farmlands across the State, a May 15, 2017, official release said.
As per the release, the State government has alloted ₹200 crore for the purpose.
There was a ban on the hunting of nilgais (blue bull) and wild pigs, as they were protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
However, since there was a large population of the animals which were found responsible for destroying crops, the State government had sent a proposal to the Centre demanding that they be declared as vermin, the release said.
Mr. Rupani made the announcement after analysing various aspects pertaining to this issue during a recently held meeting of State board for wildlife, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor