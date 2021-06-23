National

Gujarat to move HC on fine reduction for not wearing mask

The Gujarat government on Tuesday said it would approach the High Court to seek its nod to reduce the fine for not wearing a mask in public places from ₹1,000 to ₹500 as COVID-19 cases had come down drastically in the State.

On Tuesday, the State reported 135 cases and 3 deaths. The State has been levying ₹1,000 as fine as part of its stringent enforcement of COVID-19 rules as directed by the High Court which had initiated suo motu public interest litigation petition on the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat.

Now, the government feels that since the cases have subsided and vaccination numbers are rising, the fine for not wearing a mask should be reduced to ₹500 from ₹1,000.


