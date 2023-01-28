Gujarat Police nabs man from U.P. village for threatening serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on R-Day

January 28, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - BALLIA

A man has been detained by the Gujarat Police in Ballia, for allegedly threatening to cause a serial bomb blast in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, police said on Saturday.

The family members of the accused, however, claimed that he was being framed.

SHO of Maniyar police station Praveen Singh said a team of Gujarat Police personnel took Om Prakash Paswan, a resident of Devrar village, in their custody on Friday night.

Officials said the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner's Office got a letter on January 25 threatening to blow up various places in the Gujarat capital, including its railway station and a bus stand.

A probe revealed that four people were involved in sending the letter, of which one was a resident of Ballia, they said.

Based on the revelation, the Gujarat Police reached Devrar village along with the local police and nabbed the main accused, Om Prakash Paswan, from his house.

Police sources said that Om Prakash used to work in the private sector. According to his mother, he returned to his village from Ahmedabad on January 24.

The police reached the house on the night of January 25 and took Om Prakash to the police station. After that, on January 27, the Gujarat police came and took him away, the accused's mother claimed.

Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that Om Prakash had no criminal history in the Ballia district. Before going to Ahmedabad he worked as a labourer in Delhi, the police officer said.