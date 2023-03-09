HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat: PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match; take round of sprawling stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith

March 09, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on March 9 morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium here and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese met players from both sides and stood along side them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian cricketers during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian cricketers during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia | Photo Credit: PTI

The two PMs also visited the ‘Hall of Fame’ museum at the Narendra Modi stadium.

The crowd had started assembling from different parts of the state since early morning, most of them carrying the Tricolour and sporting face paint.

Vendors selling India t-shirts and other items for match day soon ran out of stock.

"We came here to watch PM Modi. He is our lucky charm and his presence will turn the tide in the favour of India in this Test match. Modi hai to mumkin hai," a fan said.

"My entire family are fans of cricket. We never miss a match in any stadium in Gujarat. Seeing so many people, I am sure the Indian team will be motivated," said Rakesh Desai, who had travelled with his kin all the way from Surat for the match.

Sources said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had arranged a large number of passes for the match and had distributed it to people. Several of them left after spending some time at the stadium.

Mr. Albanese arrived here on March 8 and attended some programmes, while Mr. Modi reached the state late last night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

India lead the four match series 2-1. Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding fourth Test here.

Related Topics

India-Australia / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Test cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.