Gujarat MLA and 4 others convicted in a rioting case

AHMEDABAD

14 October 2020 04:37 IST

Court sentences the five to six months imprisonment

A local court in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district has convicted a legislator Raghavji Patel in a 2007 rioting case.

The incident occurred in the campus of a government hospital in Dhrol town of Jamnagar. Four others have also been convicted in the same case.

The court has sentenced the five accused to six months imprisonment.

Advertising

Advertising

At the time of incident, Mr. Patel was a Congress legislator of the Dhrol Jodiya constituency. He joined the BJP in 2017 and is now the MLA of the Jamnagar (Rural) seat.

The local court also refused to stay the sentence to allow Mr. Patel and others to file an appeal against it before the higher court.