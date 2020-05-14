National

Gujarat Minister moves Supereme against High Court decision

Gujarat Law and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against a High Court decision nullifying his 2017 election.

The High Court had held that the returning officer “illegally rejected” 429 postal ballots during the counting, while the victory margin was a mere 327 votes. Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod had challenged the victory of his BJP rival from Dholka. Seeking a stay, Mr. Chudasama said the High Court had committed an error.

The court had found that the counting procedure went against the orders of the Election Commission of India.

