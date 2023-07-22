ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat High Court’s ASG given additional charge of Bombay HC

July 22, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Mumbai:

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the assignment of charge to Devang Vyas

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of the Gujarat High Court, Devang Vyas, has been given the additional charge of ASG of the Bombay High Court. Incumbent Anil Singh’s tenure ended after having been the ASG for nine years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the assignment of the charge of the ASG of the Bombay High Court to Mr. Vyas.

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on July 20.

“Mr. Vyas has been given additional charge of the Bombay High Court for six months w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the appointment of a regular ASG for the Bombay High Court whichever is earlier,” the notification read.

Mr. Vyas was last month re-appointed ASG of the Gujarat High Court.

