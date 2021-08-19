Gujarat High Court stays sections of anti-‘love jihad’ law

Ahmedabad

19 August 2021 13:42 IST

Interim order meant to protect people from unnecessary harassment. says bench

The Gujarat High Court, in an interim order, on Thursday stayed some sections pertaining to interfaith marriages of the newly enacted anti-conversion law of the State.

A division bench of the court stayed the implementation of several sections of Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. It stayed section 3,4, 4a to 4c, 5, 6, and 6a.

The bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav passed the interim order, saying it was meant to protect people from unnecessary harassment.

The anti-conversion law was amended in 2021 to bring in new sections that penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage and it was notified by the government on June 15.

Govt contention

The law, the government contended, was meant to stop religious conversion through interfaith marriages, citing several incidents of alleged conversion through marriages.

On Thursday, while passing the interim order, Chief Justice Vikram Nath said, “We are of the opinion that pending further hearing, rigors of section 3,4, 4a to 4c, 5, 6, and 6a shall not operate merely because the marriage is solemnised by a person of one religion with another religion without force, allurement or fraudulent means and such marriages cannot be termed as marriage for the purpose of unlawful conversion”.

He stated, “This interim order is to protect the parties which solemnised interfaith marriages from unnecessary harassment”.

The sections

In the new amendment, Section 3 of the law defines what is “forcible conversion”. It says “no person shall convert or attempt to convert any person from one religion to another by use of force, or by allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or by getting a person married or by aiding a person to get married, nor shall any person abet such conversion”.

As per Section 4, people found guilty of violating the provisions of Section 3 will face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 50,000. If the victim is a minor, a woman or from SC or ST community, then the jail term will be four years with a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Section 4A specifically deals with “marriage by unlawful conversion” part of Section 3, which says “conversion by marriage or by getting a person married or by aiding a person to get married is concerned, shall be punished with imprisonment not less than three years, but may extend up to five years along with a fine of ₹ 2 lakh”.

As per Section 4B, any marriage which was done for the purpose of unlawful conversion “shall be declared void by family court”.

The newly amended law also books institutions or organisations which are involved in such activities.

Under Section 4C, institutions or organisations will be tried under this law if they are found involved in unlawful conversions, as defined under Section 3 of the law.

Section 5 mandates that religious priests must take prior permission from the district magistrate for converting any person from one religion to another. Moreover, the one who got converted also needs to “send an intimation” to the district magistrate in a prescribed form.

As per Section 6, prior sanction of the district magistrate or a sub-divisional magistrate is necessary to start prosecution against the accused. However, as per Section 6A, the burden of proof is on the accused “who has caused the conversion”.

The court acted on a petition filed by the Gujarat chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind challenging the constitutional validity of some of the amended sections.

‘No ban’

On Tuesday, advocate general Kamal Trivedi told the court that there was no “ban on interfaith marriages” in the State. He defended the new anti-conversion law, saying marriages cannot be tool for “forceful conversion.” He submitted that there should be no fear about the provisions of the law. “Why this fear? So long as genuine conversion is there, people need not worry. Interfaith marriage per se is not prohibited in this law. It only prohibits forcible conversion by marriage.”

Mr. Trivedi, however, contended that “The law says no person shall be converted by use of force, allurement, fraudulent means or by marriage for the purpose of conversion.”

In the petition, it has been argued that the amended law goes against basic principles of marriage and right to propagate, profess and practise religion as enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.