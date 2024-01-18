Gujarat ‘encounters’ | Supreme Court to hear on the fate of Justice Bedi report

January 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on the road ahead for a report submitted confidentially by a committee chaired by former apex court judge, Justice H.S. Bedi, on several police “encounters” in Gujarat, which happened to coincide with the chief ministerial tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta ordered the petition filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar and late journalist B.G. Varghese to be listed for hearing after two weeks. The petition has been pending in the apex court since 2007.

The Justice Bedi report, submitted to the apex court in 2018, had investigated 17 police encounters which occurred between 2002 and 2007 in Gujarat. The committee was constituted by the court in 2012.

The committee had reportedly recommended the prosecution of police officers in three out of the 17 cases probed by it. In its final report, Justice Bedi had reportedly said three persons — Sameer Khan, Kasam Jafar and Haji Haji Ismail — were prime facie killed in “fake” encounters.

Rejects State’s request

In January 2019, the apex court had refused the State government’s request to keep the report confidential. The court had ordered copies to be shared with the petitioner side and Gujarat. However, the State government had raised objections in 2019. The same reservations were raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat, on Thursday.

Mr. Mehta said the petition was “selective” in nature and a “sponsored” one.

“There are 100 plus encounters annually, say, in Maharashtra and Bihar each. Why Gujarat? Why do they [petitioners], who do not live in Gujarat, want investigation in only Gujarat… that too into incidents which allegedly happened during a particular period?” the Solicitor General asked.

He said it was unheard of under the Code of Criminal Procedure to share detailed evidence and statements with “third parties” like the PIL petitioners. If so, then the “potential accused” police officers need to be heard.

“Pre-cognisance hearing to potential accused is not required under any provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” Justice Sandeep Mehta responded to the Solicitor General’s submission.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, for the petitioners, said it was “atrocious” to accuse the petitioners of filing a “sponsored petition”.

“At least three cases have been found prima facie valid… This court found it fit to set up the Justice Bedi committee, which has filed a report. Now, there must be a trial. The entire exercise cannot be rendered meaningless,” Ms. Ramakrishnan argued.

The senior lawyer said the petition was based on questions asked at the time in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

She asked why ever such a petition cannot be filed focusing on Gujarat.

“Even if the petition was ‘selective’, the Supreme Court has found it fit to appoint a committee based on the concerns raised by the PIL… All these contentions of ‘what we [petitioners] are’ and ‘why only Gujarat’, etc, are irrelevant now. The court had appointed a committee which came out with a report… Now, what do we do with this report? That must be examined first. We can be hung, drawn and quartered after that,” Ms. Ramakrishnan submitted.

The petition had alleged that the encounter killings spanned a range of persons that included migrant workmen to suspected terrorists, all aged between 22 and 37.

The cases investigated by the Justice Bedi committee did not include those already probed by the CBI or SIT as per Supreme Court or High Court orders. This would mean the Sohrabuddin-Kauser Bi, Tulsiram Prajapati and Ishrat Jahan cases were outside its purview.

