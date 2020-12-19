Gujarat COVID-19 patient discharged after 113 days in hospital

After 113 days of hospitalisation, a 59-year-old man in Gujarat on Friday finally beat COVID-19 and was discharged from the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.
Diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection on August 26, Ravindra Parmar was first admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad district and subsequently brought to the civil hospital in Sola, Ahmedabad after his condition deteriorated.
“Ravindra Parmar’s is a rare case of recovery as he was brought to Sola civil hospital in critical condition. Out of the 113 days here, he was in ICU for 90 days,” said Gujarat’s Deputy CM and Health Minister Nitin Patel, who was present when Mr. Parmar was discharged.
“This is the longest hospital stay for any COVID-19 patient in Gujarat, and perhaps even in the country. Doctors have given him the finest treatment,” Mr. Patel said.
Mr. Parmar (59) still requires oxygen support but in a way that can be managed at home. He has tested negative for COVID-19 now.
Earlier, former Union minister and former Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki recovered from the infection after staying in a private hospital in Ahmedabad for 102 days.
