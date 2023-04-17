Gujarat couple end life in brutal act of ‘human sacrifice’

April 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

In a macabre act, a married couple allegedly committed suicide by beheading themselves using a guillotine-like device to offer their heads for a sacrificial ritual in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday.

According to the police, the couple was practising black magic and it’s a case of human sacrifice for tantrik rituals (black magic).

Hemubhai Makwana (38) and his wife Hansaben (35) killed themselves by having their heads severed by the blade of the device in a hut at their farm in Vinchhiya village.

“They executed their beheading in such a way that their heads rolled into the fire altar after getting severed,” local police official Indrajeetsinh Jadeja said.

“The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope. As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire,” Mr. Jadeja said.

The police have also recovered from the spot a suicide note in which the deceased asked that their parents and two children be taken care of.

The couple had sent children to their relatives before they committed the fatal act.

The family members of the couple said the duo had been offering prayers and conducting rituals in a small hut every day for the past one year.

The police have lodged a case of accidental deaths.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Aasra (022-27546669) or the Vandrevala Foundation (18602662345/18002333330).