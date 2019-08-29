Kandla, Adani ports put on security alert

The country’s two largest ports, the Kandla and the Adani in Gujarat, were put on high alert along with the entire Gulf of Kutch after intelligence agencies shared inputs of a possible entry by Pakistan-trained commandos through the ‘Harami Naala’ creek to carry out underwater attacks.

However, the alerts turned out to be “precautionary” in nature.

Informed sources told The Hindu that “the inputs were meant to warn that there was a likelihood of such attacks”.

What created confusion was the wording used by the authorities that “commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch via the Harami Nala creek area,” and that the “commandos were trained in underwater attacks”.

According to a top official, a “routine advisory” issued by the agencies created confusion and the two ports were put on high alert.

Their authorities directed all shipping agents to ensure proper safety of all berthed vessels and those arriving for berthing. They asked all stakeholders to step up security and remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity anywhere on the coast. They also directed that all suspicious activity should be reported to the Marine Control Station, the nerve centre of all maritime forces, or the Coast Guard or the marine police stations.

A statement issued by the Adani Port and SEZ in Mundra says, “... inputs had been received from coast guard station that Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutch area preferably via sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat. All stakeholders are requested to institute preventive measures to militate hostile attacks and assume highest state of readiness and be vigilant towards any attempts to breach our coastal security.”

An alert signed by the Signal Superintendent of Deen Dayal Port Trust in Kandla asked for enhanced security measures that include “highest state of readiness and vigilance”, the use of maximum possible assets and personnel to plug vulnerable areas, the tracking of suspicious individuals or boats, patrolling along the coast.”

Navy Chief’s warning

On Monday, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh cited intelligence reports to claim that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad was training members for underwater attacks in India.

“We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of the Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained for attacks. We are keeping track of it and can assure you we are fully prepared to foil any such plan,” Admiral Singh was quoted by agencies as saying in Pune.