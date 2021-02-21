Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for coronavirus

Ahmedabad

21 February 2021 17:25 IST

CM Vijay Rupani, 64 tested positive for the viral infection on February 15

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on February 21, the CM’s office said.

Earlier, Mr. Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U.N. Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Feb. 21, he “tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today”.