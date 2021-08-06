Gujarat BJP leader, wife found dead

A local BJP leader and his wife were on found dead in Mahisagar district of Gujarat on Thursday morning.

Tribhovanbhai Panchal and Jashodaben were allegedly attacked with sharp objects at their house in Palla village of the district.

While Panchal’s body was found in the garden, his wife’s body was inside the house. “The motive behind the murders is not known,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahisagar, N.V. Patel.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem and informed their relatives.

“Police have formed teams to investigate the matter. We are also taking the help of our forensic team and other technical experts,” said Mr. Patel.

“I have instructed the local police to nab the culprits at the earliest,” said Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja.