Gujarat ATS arrests sharpshooter

He was allegedly sent by underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leader Zadafia

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a sharpshooter allegedly sent to Ahmedabad by underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia, junior Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old shooter has been identified as Irfan Shaikh, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai. Police claimed they had recovered two pistols from him.

Mr. Jadeja said there was intelligence alert about two sharpshooters coming to attack the BJP leader in the city. The agency arrested one suspect, and a search was on for the accomplice.

Mr. Zadafia was junior Home Minister during the 2002 riots.

According to details shared by the police, the shooter was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad. The ATS team reached the hotel room late on Tuesday night. “The accused fired one round at us when we tried to catch him. Luckily, no one was hurt,” according to a statement issued by the ATS.

Following the arrest, the police have also beefed up security for Mr. Zadafia.

The ATS officials claimed that they learnt about the alleged sharp shooter’s target (Mr. Zadafia] from his mobile phone. The police also claimed to have found a video of the State BJP headquarters “Kamalam” located on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway.

After checking in at the hotel on Tuesday morning, Shaikh first went to Gandhinagar to conduct a recce of the State BJP headquarters, another official said. “He returned to the hotel after making a video of the BJP office from outside. He was waiting for his accomplice when we raided his room. We have learnt that the accused was in contact with his handler, whose location is unknown,” the ATS official said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zadafia told media persons that he was informed that a man had been sent to target him. “Pradeepsinh informed me in the morning that a sharpshooter has been caught before he could harm me. Such attempts were made in the past too. I am not worried because the State government is taking necessary steps for my security,” he said.