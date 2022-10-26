Gujarat Assembly polls | Over 900 government, police officials transferred after Election Commission’s warning

A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India at its headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Over 900 police and administrative officials have been transferred in Gujarat days after the Chief Secretary of the poll-bound State was pulled up by the Election Commission of India (EC) for not following its directive in this regard.

On Friday, the EC had written to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and its police chief demanding an explanation over why it had not received compliance reports regarding the transfer of officials directly connected with the conduct of the soon-to-be held Assembly elections in the State.

According to norms, officers directly connected with the conduct of polls in a State or Union Territory cannot be posted in their home districts or postings where they have served for a considerably long period during elections.

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat, on Wednesday, complied to the EC’s directive of transferring both the police and administrative officials from postings in their home districts or from posts which they have served for a long time leading to the transfers of 900 officials.

The EC, however, also observed that 51 such officers are yet to be moved and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that these remaining officers, including six senior IPS officials, be asked to report to their respective headquarters and that the EC receive a compliance report in this regard by 4 pm on Thursday.

Five of the six police officials included senior IPS officials currently posted in Ahmedabad are Premvir Sinh, Addl. Commissioner of Police (crime), A.G. Chauhan, Addl. Commissioner of Police (traffic), Harshad Patel, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Control Room), Mukesh Patel, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Zone-IV, Bhakti Thakar, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) — all of whom are posted in Ahmedabad City — and Rupal Solanki, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Crime) posted in Surat City.

The EC had, on August 1, written to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of poll-bound Gujarat over the issue and asked for a compliance report by September 30.

It had then sent a reminder for the urgent furnishing of the compliance report on October 19 but to no avail. Last Friday, the EC demanded immediate compliance and the furnishing of reports in this respect from the Chief Secretary and Director -General of Police (DGP).

The Commission also demanded that they explain the circumstances as to why compliance reports had not been furnished so far even after the lapse of the stipulated time limit despite a reminder.

In the case of administrative officials posted in revenue districts, these instructions, according to guidelines, cover officers of ranks across the administrative hierarchy allotted specific election duties through roles including District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers among others.

For police officers, the instructions apply to individuals currently occupying posts right from the Inspector General-level to Police Sub-Inspectors.

The police officials posted in functional departments like computerisation, the intelligence-gathering special branch, training among others, however, are exempt.

In its letter on August 1, the EC had asked the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) stating that no officer connected directly with elections can be allowed to continue in their present revenue district of posting.

This, the EC stated, would include officers who happened to be posted in their home district, had completed three years in a district during the last four years or would be completing three years on, or before, January 31, 2023 in the case of Himachal Pradesh and February 28, 2023 in case of Gujarat.