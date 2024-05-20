ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad arrests four alleged IS terrorists from Ahmedabad airport

Published - May 20, 2024 03:46 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Image for representation.

Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four alleged terrorists linked with international terror outfit Islamic State (IS) from Ahmedabad Airport.

All four are Sri Lankan nationals, as per the sources from the Police. They were nabbed by the Police from the airport where they were waiting for their handler.

The ATS officials have taken them into custody and their interrogation is underway.

As per the primary investigation, they travelled from Sri Lanka to Ahmedabad via Chennai.

