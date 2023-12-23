Gujarat allows liquor consumption in GIFT City

December 23, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat government has decided to allow alcohol consumption in GIFT City to attract global financial institutions. The state government announced on Friday that alcohol would be allowed at hotels/restaurants/clubs offering “Wine and Dine” in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City near the state capital Gandhinagar.

Officials, employees and owners working from GIFT city will be exempt from the prohibition law, which makes alcohol consumption illegal across the state.

Liquor permit

A liquor access permit will be provided to all employees/owners and officials working in GIFT City.

The new rules for GIFT city also allow visitors to consume liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs that have temporary permits in the presence of permanent employees of the concerned company.

Accordingly, hotels/restaurants/clubs located in GIFT City will be able to obtain wine and dine facility license there. Employees of GIFT City and visitors can consume liquor in hotels/clubs/restaurants. However, these outlets cannot sell liquor bottles, the State government said in a release.

Gujarat has been a dry state since it was carved from Mumbai State and created in 1960.

Prohibition relaxed

However, in the last decade, the state has taken a series of steps to relax prohibition to attract foreign investments. Firstly, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) set up in the state were allowed exemption from the State’s law pertaining to liquor consumption.

Secondly as part of its tourism policy, the State has allowed licensed liquor stores in some hotels where only tourists can purchase alcohol from the licensed shops.

According to sources, there are around 60 hotels and clubs that have been given permission for liquor shops to serve tourists.

These licensed liquor stores can also cater to nearly 48,000 local permit holders, who have been issued permits by the State government based on their health requirements.

A health permit for alcohol consumption can be issued based on the recommendation of the state health department.