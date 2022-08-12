Gujarat: 24 Pakistan refugees get Indian citizenship in Rajkot

The refugees thanked Sanghavi at the event held at Rajkot collectorate.

PTI Ahmedabad
August 12, 2022 22:37 IST

The Central government has amended the Citizenship Act, which allows minorities from Pakistan to get citizenship in India.  | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 24 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship by the authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Friday, an official said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi handed over the citizenship certificates to 24 refugees, who had migrated to Rajkot city years ago from Pakistan, an official release said.

The refugees thanked Mr. Sanghavi at the event held at Rajkot collectorate for conferring them Indian citizenship when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Valbhai Namori, an elderly woman, could not hold back her tears, saying she had been waiting for this moment for several years and her patience and hard work had paid off.

Kesarben Shankarchand, a young woman pursuing her career in aviation sector, thanked the Indian government for the citizenship, the release stated.

"My family have been waiting for the last 16 years to get Indian citizenship. Though I am pursuing a course in the aviation sector, I was facing many issues because I was not an Indian citizen. Now, when I officially became an Indian citizen, I am confident of fulfilling my dreams" Ms. Kesarben told the minister.

The Central government has amended the Citizenship Act, which allows minorities from Pakistan to get citizenship in India.

