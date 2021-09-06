Guinea’s new junta leaders tighten grip

Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened on Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.

After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta said Guinea’s Governors were to be replaced by regional commanders. A nightly curfew was put in place, and the country’s Constitution and National Assembly were both dissolved.

The junta refused to issue a timeline for releasing Mr. Conde, saying the 83-year-old still had access to medical care. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has called for his immediate release and threatened to impose sanctions if the demand was not met.

Mr. Conde’s removal by force on Sunday came after the President sought a controversial third term in office last year, saying the term limits did not apply to him.